Carindale Property Trust (ASX:CDP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Carindale Property Trust (ASX:CDP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.142 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Carindale Property Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.
Carindale Property Trust Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
About Carindale Property Trust
