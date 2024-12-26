Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0582 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $13.36 on Thursday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Forging Ahead: 2 Stocks Fueling the Manufacturing Revival
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Is the January Effect a Myth or a Market Opportunity?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Top 3 Reasons to Invest in This Bond ETF for Stability and Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.