Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0582 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $13.36 on Thursday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.

