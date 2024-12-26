Surge Energy Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF)

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Surge Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZPTAF opened at $3.80 on Thursday. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

