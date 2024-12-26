NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:NWHUF)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0211 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.5 %
NWHUF opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.66. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $5.43.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
