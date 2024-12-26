Metrics Master Income Trust (MXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Metrics Master Income Trust Price Performance

Metrics Master Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metrics Master Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metrics Master Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.