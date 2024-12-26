PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Declares Dividend of $0.14

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.141 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
PHX Energy Services Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PHXHF opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96. PHX Energy Services has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $7.77.
PHX Energy Services Company Profile
