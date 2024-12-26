Medical Facilities Co. (MFCSF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on January 15th

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0628 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
Medical Facilities Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MFCSF opened at $10.75 on Thursday. Medical Facilities has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21.
Medical Facilities Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Medical Facilities
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Forging Ahead: 2 Stocks Fueling the Manufacturing Revival
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Is the January Effect a Myth or a Market Opportunity?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Top 3 Reasons to Invest in This Bond ETF for Stability and Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.