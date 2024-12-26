Medical Facilities Co. (MFCSF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on January 15th

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0628 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Medical Facilities Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MFCSF opened at $10.75 on Thursday. Medical Facilities has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Featured Articles

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company’s specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

