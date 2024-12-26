Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0721 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Headwater Exploration Stock Up 3.1 %

CDDRF stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. Headwater Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Headwater Exploration in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.