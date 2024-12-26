Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (ARESF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0349 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

