Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (ARESF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0349 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01.
About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust
