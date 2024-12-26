Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

ARE opened at C$27.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.48, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.79. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$11.80 and a 1 year high of C$29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.53.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

