CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Plans $0.02 Dividend

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0216 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CESDF opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.83. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.11.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

