CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Plans $0.02 Dividend

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0216 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
CES Energy Solutions Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CESDF opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.83. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.11.
About CES Energy Solutions
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CES Energy Solutions
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Forging Ahead: 2 Stocks Fueling the Manufacturing Revival
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Is the January Effect a Myth or a Market Opportunity?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Top 3 Reasons to Invest in This Bond ETF for Stability and Growth
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.