EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.000-3.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -. EnerSys also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.650-9.950 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENS. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $92.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $86.41 and a 52-week high of $112.53.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,674,467.24. The trade was a 8.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

