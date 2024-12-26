aixbt by Virtuals Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $299.64 Million (AIXBT)

aixbt by Virtuals (AIXBT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One aixbt by Virtuals token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000366 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, aixbt by Virtuals has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. aixbt by Virtuals has a market cap of $299.64 million and approximately $57.42 million worth of aixbt by Virtuals was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,361.03 or 0.99765443 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95,009.53 or 0.99397710 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

aixbt by Virtuals’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,612,732 tokens. aixbt by Virtuals’ official Twitter account is @aixbt_agent. aixbt by Virtuals’ official website is app.virtuals.io/virtuals/1199.

According to CryptoCompare, “aixbt by Virtuals (AIXBT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. aixbt by Virtuals has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 855,612,732 in circulation. The last known price of aixbt by Virtuals is 0.36179757 USD and is up 12.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $59,671,151.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/1199.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aixbt by Virtuals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aixbt by Virtuals should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aixbt by Virtuals using one of the exchanges listed above.

