TARS AI Price Hits $0.36 (TAI)

TARS AI (TAI) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One TARS AI token can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular exchanges. TARS AI has a market capitalization of $246.78 million and approximately $42.30 million worth of TARS AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TARS AI has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TARS AI Token Profile

TARS AI launched on May 14th, 2022. TARS AI’s total supply is 999,999,988 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,685,195 tokens. TARS AI’s official website is tars.pro. TARS AI’s official Twitter account is @tarsprotocol.

TARS AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TARS AI (TAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. TARS AI has a current supply of 999,999,988 with 691,685,195 in circulation. The last known price of TARS AI is 0.36484479 USD and is down -4.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $42,751,403.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tars.pro/.”

