IAGON (IAG) Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges

IAGON (IAG) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. IAGON has a total market cap of $99.61 million and $160,104.85 worth of IAGON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IAGON token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IAGON has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IAGON Token Profile

IAGON launched on July 27th, 2021. IAGON’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,020,434 tokens. IAGON’s official Twitter account is @iagonofficial. The Reddit community for IAGON is https://reddit.com/r/iagon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IAGON is blog.iagon.com. IAGON’s official website is iagon.com.

Buying and Selling IAGON

According to CryptoCompare, “IAGON (IAG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Cardano platform. IAGON has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 376,020,434 in circulation. The last known price of IAGON is 0.27774665 USD and is down -3.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $164,239.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://iagon.com/.”

