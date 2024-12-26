ai16z (AI16Z) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $885.43 Million

ai16z (AI16Z) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One ai16z token can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00000842 BTC on major exchanges. ai16z has a total market cap of $885.43 million and $55.24 million worth of ai16z was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ai16z has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ai16z Profile

ai16z’s total supply is 1,099,999,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,685 tokens. ai16z’s official website is ai16z.ai. ai16z’s official Twitter account is @pmairca.

Buying and Selling ai16z

According to CryptoCompare, “ai16z (AI16Z) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. ai16z has a current supply of 1,099,999,356.00591176. The last known price of ai16z is 0.80243847 USD and is down -14.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $52,461,245.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ai16z.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ai16z directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ai16z should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ai16z using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

