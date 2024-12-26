pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $314.64 Million

pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. pumpBTC has a total market cap of $314.64 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of pumpBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, pumpBTC has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One pumpBTC token can now be bought for $94,616.74 or 0.98986776 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,361.03 or 0.99765443 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95,009.53 or 0.99397710 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About pumpBTC

pumpBTC’s genesis date was July 6th, 2024. pumpBTC’s total supply is 5,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,325 tokens. The official message board for pumpBTC is medium.com/@pumpbtcxyz. The official website for pumpBTC is pumpbtc.xyz. pumpBTC’s official Twitter account is @pumpbtcxyz.

pumpBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pumpBTC has a current supply of 5,327.15361861 with 3,325.42687404 in circulation. The last known price of pumpBTC is 97,277.60316678 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,342,435.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pumpbtc.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pumpBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pumpBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pumpBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

