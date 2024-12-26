Cheems (cheems.pet) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (CHEEMS)

Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 26th. In the last week, Cheems (cheems.pet) has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Cheems (cheems.pet) token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Cheems (cheems.pet) has a total market capitalization of $195.94 million and approximately $42.35 million worth of Cheems (cheems.pet) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cheems (cheems.pet) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,361.03 or 0.99765443 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95,009.53 or 0.99397710 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cheems (cheems.pet) Profile

Cheems (cheems.pet)’s launch date was September 27th, 2024. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s total supply is 203,672,960,023,058 tokens. The official website for Cheems (cheems.pet) is cheems.pet. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s official Twitter account is @lordcheems_bsc.

Cheems (cheems.pet) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheems (cheems.pet) has a current supply of 203,672,960,023,058 with 187,495,034,775,398 in circulation. The last known price of Cheems (cheems.pet) is 0.00000104 USD and is down -4.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $51,587,949.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheems.pet/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheems (cheems.pet) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheems (cheems.pet) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cheems (cheems.pet) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cheems (cheems.pet) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cheems (cheems.pet) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.