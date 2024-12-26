Candle (CNDL) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Candle (CNDL) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Candle coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Candle has a total market cap of $2,184.75 and approximately $4.65 worth of Candle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Candle has traded 72.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Candle alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95,361.03 or 0.99765443 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,009.53 or 0.99397710 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Candle Coin Profile

Candle launched on December 28th, 2021. Candle’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Candle is https://reddit.com/r/cndl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Candle’s official Twitter account is @candle_labs. Candle’s official message board is medium.candle.com. Candle’s official website is candle-labs.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Candle is a governance protocol that seeks to incentivize the decentralization of various forms of organizations and projects within its ecosystem. It wishes to unify many cryptocurrency’s features into a singular decentralized hub.

[Telegram](https://t.me/candlelabs)”

Candle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Candle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Candle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Candle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Candle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Candle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.