Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 400 ($5.02) and last traded at GBX 400 ($5.02), with a volume of 8 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 450 ($5.64).

Caffyns Stock Down 11.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 446.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 451.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.84, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of £10.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -909.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Caffyns Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Caffyns’s dividend payout ratio is -2,272.73%.

About Caffyns

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, CUPRA, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen and Volvo.

