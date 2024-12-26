Critical Metals (LON:CRTM) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.14 ($0.01), with a volume of 4341 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

Critical Metals Trading Up 6.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £768,246.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 0.07.

About Critical Metals

Critical Metals Plc does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying potential companies, businesses or assets that have operations in the natural resources exploration, development, and production sector. Critical Metals Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

