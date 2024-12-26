Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.53 and last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 87976 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.22.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
