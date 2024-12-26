US Solar Fund (LON:USFP) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USFP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 32.30 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 32.30 ($0.41), with a volume of 8023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.42).
US Solar Fund Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 33.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 34.88.
About US Solar Fund
US Solar Fund (USF) is a renewable energy fund that aims to provide investors with attractive, sustainable dividends along with an element of capital growth through its investment in a diversified portfolio of utility-scale solar power plants across North America and other OECD countries in the Americas.
