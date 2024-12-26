CMO Group (LON:CMO) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

CMO Group PLC (LON:CMO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.08 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.08 ($0.14), with a volume of 7313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.70 ($0.16).

CMO Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £7.97 million, a PE ratio of -369.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 14.28.

CMO Group Company Profile

CMO Group PLC engages in the online retailing of building materials and supplies in the United Kingdom. The company provides its products through operating websites, including Clickbasin.co.uk, Doorsuperstore.co.uk, Drainagesuperstore.co.uk, GoodBuilds.co.uk, Insulationsuperstore.co.uk, JTMplumbing.co.uk, Plumbingsuperstore.co.uk, Roofingsuperstore.co.uk, Tilesuperstore.co.uk, and Totaltiles.co.uk, as well as through building super store website.

Featured Articles

