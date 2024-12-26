Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 46.60 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 49.30 ($0.62), with a volume of 98882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.90 ($0.59).

Naked Wines Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 55.44. The company has a market capitalization of £36.48 million, a P/E ratio of -176.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at Naked Wines

In other Naked Wines news, insider Jack Pailing bought 29,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £17,600.29 ($22,074.87). Company insiders own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

Naked Wines Company Profile

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

Featured Stories

