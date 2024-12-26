Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01), with a volume of 3731396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.18 ($0.01).

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.41.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Company Profile

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. The company developing a port and logistics facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek. It also provides port operation services, including cargo handling, storage, other ancillary port, and logistics services.

Featured Stories

