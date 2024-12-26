CT Private Equity Trust (LON:CTPE) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 493 ($6.18) and last traded at GBX 493 ($6.18), with a volume of 47370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 486.50 ($6.10).
CT Private Equity Trust Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 450.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 451.17. The company has a market capitalization of £352.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,594.74 and a beta of 0.75.
CT Private Equity Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a GBX 7.01 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. CT Private Equity Trust’s payout ratio is presently 14,736.84%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About CT Private Equity Trust
Since its launch in 1999, the CT Private Equity Trust (“the Company”) has been offering access to the potential benefits of investment in unlisted companies – an opportunity set that typically lies beyond the reach of individual investors. An established and experienced team, with a continually expanding network, has successfully focused and continues to focus their efforts on building an appropriately diversified portfolio of high quality assets for the Company’s shareholders.
