Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09), with a volume of 12500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The company has a market capitalization of £11.20 million, a P/E ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

