OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Shares Down 7.7% – What’s Next?

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08). Approximately 190,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 444,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).
OPG Power Ventures Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.04 million, a PE ratio of 600.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.71.
OPG Power Ventures Company Profile
OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. The company operates 414 MW of thermal power and 62 MW solar power assets. It primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies.
