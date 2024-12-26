Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Trading Down 16.1% – Here’s What Happened

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 16.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.56) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.89). 4,971,120 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.41) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 752.05, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 751.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,097.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.64.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Usman Nabi bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 931 ($11.68) per share, for a total transaction of £7,448,000 ($9,341,527.66). Also, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 20,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 966 ($12.12) per share, for a total transaction of £198,010.68 ($248,351.54). Insiders have bought a total of 1,324,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,907,044 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

