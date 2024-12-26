Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.18 and last traded at C$14.18, with a volume of 174886 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.47.

Enerflex Price Performance

Enerflex Increases Dividend

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is -8.70%.

Insider Transactions at Enerflex

In other news, Director Joanne Linette Cox bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,115.00. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

