Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.87 and last traded at $41.25. Approximately 67,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 377,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.23.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRTO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Criteo in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Criteo from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.43.

In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 2,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $118,814.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,919,580.84. The trade was a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 9,284 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $374,702.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,549,092.20. The trade was a 1.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,765 shares of company stock worth $1,009,013. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Criteo by 80.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth $1,405,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth about $819,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,895,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,526,000 after acquiring an additional 475,530 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

