WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 193,150 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 127,012 shares.The stock last traded at $78.79 and had previously closed at $78.39.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLN. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 100.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

