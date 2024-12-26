Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 50,030 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 32,104 shares.The stock last traded at $43.71 and had previously closed at $41.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ferrovial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America raised Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Ferrovial Price Performance

Ferrovial Cuts Dividend

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.93.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0366 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FER. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new position in Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrovial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the second quarter worth $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

