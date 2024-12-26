Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.81 and last traded at $24.90. 460,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,814,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Symbotic from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Symbotic

Symbotic Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.17 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average is $28.58.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Symbotic’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $47,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,920. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 63,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $1,921,119.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,574.40. This represents a 72.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,675 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 50.0% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Symbotic by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 19,307.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the second quarter worth $65,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.