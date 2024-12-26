CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading Up 3.5% – Here’s Why

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.62. Approximately 8,359,146 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 31,639,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on CLSK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on CleanSpark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CleanSpark
CleanSpark Trading Up 3.9 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in CleanSpark by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 184,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 85,388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,194,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after acquiring an additional 208,862 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,960,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 87,891 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CleanSpark Company Profile
CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CleanSpark
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Top 3 Reasons to Invest in This Bond ETF for Stability and Growth
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 2 Drone Stocks Surging from Increased Media Attention
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Ciena Rebounds: AI and Strong Guidance Drive Post-Earnings Surge
Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.