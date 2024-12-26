CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading Up 3.5% – Here’s Why

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.62. Approximately 8,359,146 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 31,639,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLSK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on CleanSpark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 4.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in CleanSpark by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 184,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 85,388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,194,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after acquiring an additional 208,862 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,960,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 87,891 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

