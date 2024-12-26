Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 57 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 57 ($0.71), with a volume of 55281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.60 ($0.70).

Amedeo Air Four Plus Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 48.99. The company has a market cap of £173.22 million and a P/E ratio of 335.29.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Amedeo Air Four Plus’s payout ratio is currently 4,117.65%.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Company Profile

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

