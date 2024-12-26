Livermore Investments Group (LON:LIV) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 54 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.68), with a volume of 75582 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.50 ($0.58).

Livermore Investments Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £89.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.00 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 45.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 41.41. The company has a current ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Livermore Investments Group alerts:

Livermore Investments Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Livermore Investments Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.71%. Livermore Investments Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.

Livermore Investments Group Company Profile

Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Livermore Investments Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livermore Investments Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.