Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 352 ($4.41) and last traded at GBX 351 ($4.40), with a volume of 375251 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 349 ($4.38).

Polar Capital Technology Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 331.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,686.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.71 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Polar Capital Technology Trust Company Profile

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector and other sectors which use technology like information, media, communications, environment, computing, healthcare, and renewable energy.

