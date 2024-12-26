iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 226,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 131,178 shares.The stock last traded at $43.67 and had previously closed at $43.50.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average is $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 502.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

