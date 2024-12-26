Biglari (NYSE:BH) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $266.08 and last traded at $265.85, with a volume of 6019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $253.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Biglari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Biglari Price Performance

Insider Activity at Biglari

The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.26 and a 200 day moving average of $189.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $207.95 per share, with a total value of $79,852.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,240,029.95. This represents a 0.03 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,977 shares of company stock valued at $6,342,966. Corporate insiders own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biglari

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Biglari by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biglari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Biglari by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Biglari by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Biglari by 4.6% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biglari Company Profile



Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

Featured Stories

