Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Shares Down 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.96 and last traded at $10.98. Approximately 1,291,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,929,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RKT shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKT

Rocket Companies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 15.47 and a quick ratio of 15.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.44 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.11.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Rocket Companies had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 804.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 315,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 280,847 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 22.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,043,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 136.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 137,441 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.