SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 138,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 80,663 shares.The stock last traded at $15.91 and had previously closed at $15.94.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54.

SRH Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is an increase from SRH Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%.

Institutional Trading of SRH Total Return Fund

About SRH Total Return Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 191,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in SRH Total Return Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 72,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 312,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the period. 15.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

