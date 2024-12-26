SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 138,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 80,663 shares.The stock last traded at $15.91 and had previously closed at $15.94.
SRH Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54.
SRH Total Return Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is an increase from SRH Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%.
Institutional Trading of SRH Total Return Fund
About SRH Total Return Fund
SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.
Featured Stories
