POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Trading Up 15.9% – What’s Next?

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report) was up 15.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.09 and last traded at C$8.09. Approximately 199,655 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 141,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.98.
Separately, Northland Capmk upgraded POET Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.
In other POET Technologies news, Senior Officer Vivek Rajgarhia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total value of C$36,219.00. Also, Director James Lee sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.95, for a total transaction of C$173,712.50. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. The company offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.
