POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Trading Up 15.9% – What’s Next?

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report) was up 15.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.09 and last traded at C$8.09. Approximately 199,655 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 141,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northland Capmk upgraded POET Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PTK

POET Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at POET Technologies

The stock has a market capitalization of C$573.50 million, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

In other POET Technologies news, Senior Officer Vivek Rajgarhia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total value of C$36,219.00. Also, Director James Lee sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.95, for a total transaction of C$173,712.50. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

POET Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. The company offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.