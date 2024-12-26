Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 850,747 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,030,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $66.60.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.34% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.