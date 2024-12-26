Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$201.75 and last traded at C$201.75, with a volume of 505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$202.05.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Canadian Tire from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$680.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$223.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$223.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Canadian Tire’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Canadian Tire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.19%.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.

