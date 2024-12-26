Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Stock Price Down 16.1% – Here’s Why

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 16.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.56) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.89). 4,971,120 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.41) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VTY

Vistry Group Stock Down 16.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistry Group

The company has a market cap of £1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 751.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,097.66.

In related news, insider Usman Nabi acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 737 ($9.24) per share, with a total value of £3,685,000 ($4,621,848.74). Also, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 20,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.12) per share, with a total value of £198,010.68 ($248,351.54). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,324,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,907,044. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Vistry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.