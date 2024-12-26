United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.63, but opened at $16.00. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 2,786,438 shares changing hands.

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.47 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNG. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 1,506.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 43,246 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 13.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 117,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 17.2% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 18.7% during the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter worth about $379,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.