Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Trading Down 12.5% – Here’s What Happened

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 241,678 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 438% from the average daily volume of 44,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
Nubeva Technologies Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.02 million, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.10.
About Nubeva Technologies
Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
