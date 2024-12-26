GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ) & Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Critical Analysis

GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ – Get Free Report) and Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GeneLink and Veracyte, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|GeneLink
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Veracyte
|1
|1
|7
|0
|2.67
Veracyte has a consensus price target of $41.13, suggesting a potential downside of 0.13%. Given GeneLink’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GeneLink is more favorable than Veracyte.
Volatility and Risk
Profitability
This table compares GeneLink and Veracyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GeneLink
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Veracyte
|-2.18%
|3.02%
|2.80%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares GeneLink and Veracyte”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GeneLink
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Veracyte
|$425.33 million
|7.50
|-$74.40 million
|($0.15)
|-274.53
GeneLink has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veracyte.
Summary
Veracyte beats GeneLink on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About GeneLink
GeneLink, Inc. offers 12-gene DNA assessment services. The company also provides health custom supplements. In addition, it formulates a line of skin care products. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
About Veracyte
Veracyte, Inc. engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H. Anderson and Y. Douglas Dolginow on August 15, 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
